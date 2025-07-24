July 24, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For Eni

Eni E is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-07-25. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Eni to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67.

The announcement from Eni is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Here's a look at Eni's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate
EPS Actual 0.95 0.6 0.87 1.02
Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% 0.0% 5.0%

Tracking Eni's Stock Performance

Shares of Eni were trading at $34.01 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
73.71
Growth
45.65
Quality
N/A
Value
94.54
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
