NovoCure Earnings Preview

NovoCure NVCR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that NovoCure will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.39.

The market awaits NovoCure's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.15, leading to a 0.27% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at NovoCure's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.46 -0.34 -0.33 -0.41
EPS Actual -0.31 -0.61 -0.28 -0.31
Price Change % -0.0% -1.0% -11.0% 2.0%

NovoCure Share Price Analysis

Shares of NovoCure were trading at $16.3 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Overview
