An Overview of Donegal Gr's Earnings

Donegal Gr DGICA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Donegal Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

The announcement from Donegal Gr is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.38, leading to a 1.99% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Donegal Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.34 0.26 0.10 0.07
EPS Actual 0.72 0.69 0.46 0.11
Price Change % -2.0% 0.0% -4.0% 0.0%

Market Performance of Donegal Gr's Stock

Shares of Donegal Gr were trading at $18.32 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
