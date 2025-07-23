July 23, 2025 4:03 PM 1 min read

An Overview of Midland States Bancorp's Earnings

Midland States Bancorp MSBI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Midland States Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63.

The announcement from Midland States Bancorp is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 8.23% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Midland States Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.55 0.67 0.64 0.7
EPS Actual 0.57 -2.52 0.74 0.2
Price Change % 8.0% -20.0% 3.0% -8.0%

Performance of Midland States Bancorp Shares

Shares of Midland States Bancorp were trading at $18.49 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Midland States Bancorp visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
