Earnings Preview: American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group AAL is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that American Airlines Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77.

Anticipation surrounds American Airlines Group's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 1.46% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at American Airlines Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.67 0.66 0.15 1.05 EPS Actual -0.59 0.86 0.30 1.09 Price Change % 1.0% -0.0% 3.0% 0.0%

American Airlines Group Share Price Analysis

Shares of American Airlines Group were trading at $12.5 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.