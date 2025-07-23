July 23, 2025 12:02 PM 1 min read

Examining the Future: Tractor Supply's Earnings Outlook

Tractor Supply TSCO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Tractor Supply will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80.

Anticipation surrounds Tractor Supply's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.03, leading to a 1.88% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Tractor Supply's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.37 0.46 0.45 0.79
EPS Actual 0.34 0.44 0.45 0.79
Price Change % 2.0% 0.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Performance of Tractor Supply Shares

Shares of Tractor Supply were trading at $58.98 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Overview
