An Overview of RPM International's Earnings

RPM International RPM is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that RPM International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59.

Investors in RPM International are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 8.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RPM International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.49 1.34 1.75 1.55 EPS Actual 0.35 1.39 1.84 1.56 Price Change % 9.0% 1.0% -0.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of RPM International's Stock

Shares of RPM International were trading at $111.91 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on RPM International

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on RPM International.

The consensus rating for RPM International is Neutral, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $127.0, there's a potential 13.48% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Albemarle, Eastman Chemical and Intl Flavors & Fragrances, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Albemarle, with an average 1-year price target of $70.25, suggesting a potential 37.23% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Eastman Chemical, with an average 1-year price target of $97.89, suggesting a potential 12.53% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Intl Flavors & Fragrances, with an average 1-year price target of $93.33, suggesting a potential 16.6% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Albemarle, Eastman Chemical and Intl Flavors & Fragrances, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity RPM Intl Neutral -3.05% $567.49M 1.92% Albemarle Neutral -20.86% $156.30M -0.00% Eastman Chemical Buy -0.87% $567M 3.12% Intl Flavors & Fragrances Outperform -1.93% $1.03B -7.53%

Key Takeaway:

RPM International ranks in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is in the middle for return on equity.

Delving into RPM International's Background

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells a variety of paints, coatings, and adhesives. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The construction products group sells coatings, roofing, insulation, and other products to distributors, contractors, and end consumers globally. The performance coatings group produces coatings that are used in construction and industrial applications like floorings and corrosion control. The consumer group sells paint, finishes, and similar products to individual consumers through hardware and craft stores. The specialty products group sells a line of products ranging from niche applications of the other groups to marine finishes, to edible food colorings. The majority of revenue comes from North America.

Breaking Down RPM International's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, RPM International faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.05% in revenue growth as of 28 February, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: RPM International's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): RPM International's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.92%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.78%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: RPM International's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.9.

To track all earnings releases for RPM International visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.