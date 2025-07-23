Earnings Outlook For Union Pacific

Union Pacific UNP is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Union Pacific to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.89.

The market awaits Union Pacific's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Union Pacific's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.75 2.79 2.78 2.71 EPS Actual 2.70 2.91 2.75 2.74 Price Change % -1.0% 0.0% -0.0% 2.0%

Tracking Union Pacific's Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific were trading at $229.24 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Union Pacific

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Union Pacific.

Analysts have provided Union Pacific with 14 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $258.29, suggesting a potential 12.67% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Uber Technologies, CSX and Norfolk Southern, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Uber Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $102.79, suggesting a potential 55.16% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CSX, with an average 1-year price target of $36.43, suggesting a potential 84.11% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Norfolk Southern, with an average 1-year price target of $282.59, suggesting a potential 23.27% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Uber Technologies, CSX and Norfolk Southern, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Union Pacific Outperform -0.07% $2.73B 9.88% Uber Technologies Buy 13.84% $4.60B 8.16% CSX Neutral -7.01% $1.04B 5.24% Norfolk Southern Buy -0.37% $1.25B 5.20%

Key Takeaway:

Union Pacific ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It ranks at the top for Gross Profit. It ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Union Pacific

Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific is the largest public railroad in North America. Operating on more than 30,000 miles of track in the western two thirds of the US, Union Pacific generated $24 billion of revenue in 2024 by hauling coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agriculture goods, chemicals, fertilizers, and automotive goods. Union Pacific owns about one fourth of Mexican railroad Ferromex and historically derives roughly 10% of its revenue hauling freight to and from Mexico.

Understanding the Numbers: Union Pacific's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Union Pacific's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.07% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Union Pacific's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 26.98%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Union Pacific's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.88%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.39%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Union Pacific's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.11, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

