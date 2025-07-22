July 22, 2025 5:02 PM 1 min read

Core Laboratories's Earnings Outlook

Core Laboratories CLB will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Core Laboratories to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

Anticipation surrounds Core Laboratories's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.81% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Core Laboratories's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.15 0.22 0.23 0.21
EPS Actual 0.14 0.22 0.25 0.22
Price Change % -4.0% -4.0% 11.0% 11.0%

Performance of Core Laboratories Shares

Shares of Core Laboratories were trading at $11.42 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 46.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Overview
