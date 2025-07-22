July 22, 2025 5:02 PM 1 min read

A Preview Of Oxford Lane Capital's Earnings

Oxford Lane Capital OXLC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Oxford Lane Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

Investors in Oxford Lane Capital are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.05, leading to a 0.21% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Oxford Lane Capital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025
EPS Estimate 0.28
EPS Actual 0.23 0.28 0.32 0.41
Price Change % -0.0% -0.0% 0.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital were trading at $3.87 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Oxford Lane Capital visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
