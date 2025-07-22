An Overview of Helix Energy Solns Gr's Earnings

Helix Energy Solns Gr HLX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Helix Energy Solns Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

The market awaits Helix Energy Solns Gr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 0.45% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Helix Energy Solns Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 0.09 0.17 0.13 EPS Actual 0.02 0.13 0.19 0.21 Price Change % -0.0% 10.0% -3.0% 0.0%

Tracking Helix Energy Solns Gr's Stock Performance

Shares of Helix Energy Solns Gr were trading at $6.41 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Helix Energy Solns Gr

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Helix Energy Solns Gr.

The consensus rating for Helix Energy Solns Gr is Outperform, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $10.0 implies a potential 56.01% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Select Water Solutions, RPC and Innovex International, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Select Water Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 134.01% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for RPC, with an average 1-year price target of $5.0, suggesting a potential 22.0% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Innovex International, with an average 1-year price target of $16.5, suggesting a potential 157.41% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Select Water Solutions, RPC and Innovex International, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Helix Energy Solns Gr Outperform -6.13% $27.54M 0.20% Select Water Solutions Buy 2.14% $55.77M 1.04% RPC Neutral -11.90% $53.36M 1.09% Innovex International Outperform 87.83% $76.50M 1.52%

Key Takeaway:

Helix Energy Solns Gr ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity. Its peers show varying performance, with one peer outperforming in all metrics except Revenue Growth. Another peer ranks highest for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit. Overall, Helix Energy Solns Gr lags behind its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Discovering Helix Energy Solns Gr: A Closer Look

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is an offshore energy services company. It provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with an emphasis on well intervention and robotics operations. Helix provides services in deep water in the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, the North Sea, Asia Pacific and West Africa regions. It has four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Shallow Water Abandonment and Production Facilities. the Well Intervention segment includes vessels and equipment used to perform well intervention services in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea and Brazil. It derives the majority of its revenue from the U.S.

Financial Insights: Helix Energy Solns Gr

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Helix Energy Solns Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.13%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Helix Energy Solns Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.1%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Helix Energy Solns Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Helix Energy Solns Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, Helix Energy Solns Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

