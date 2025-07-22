Earnings Outlook For Oatly Group

Oatly Group OTLY is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Oatly Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.64.

Anticipation surrounds Oatly Group's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.30, leading to a 10.75% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Oatly Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.81 -1.4 -1.2 -1.4 EPS Actual -0.51 -3 -1.2 -1 Price Change % 11.0% 38.0% 3.0% -2.0%

Oatly Group Share Price Analysis

Shares of Oatly Group were trading at $15.07 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Oatly Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.