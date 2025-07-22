A Preview Of Goosehead Insurance's Earnings

Goosehead Insurance GSHD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Goosehead Insurance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43.

Goosehead Insurance bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 12.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Goosehead Insurance's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.40 0.45 0.39 EPS Actual 0.26 0.79 0.50 0.43 Price Change % -12.0% 16.0% 13.0% 28.999999999999996%

Performance of Goosehead Insurance Shares

Shares of Goosehead Insurance were trading at $101.87 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 54.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.