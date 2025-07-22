Examining the Future: TE Connectivity's Earnings Outlook

TE Connectivity TEL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that TE Connectivity will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07.

Investors in TE Connectivity are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.48% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at TE Connectivity's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.03 1.89 1.95 1.86 EPS Actual 2.10 1.95 1.95 1.91 Price Change % 5.0% 1.0% -3.0% -1.0%

TE Connectivity Share Price Analysis

Shares of TE Connectivity were trading at $179.51 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on TE Connectivity

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on TE Connectivity.

With 12 analyst ratings, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $171.33, indicating a potential 4.56% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Jabil, Flex and Celestica, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Jabil, with an average 1-year price target of $218.33, suggesting a potential 21.63% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Flex, with an average 1-year price target of $53.67, suggesting a potential 70.1% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Celestica, with an average 1-year price target of $135.22, suggesting a potential 24.67% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Jabil, Flex and Celestica are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity TE Connectivity Neutral 4.44% $1.46B 0.11% Jabil Buy 15.71% $681M 16.80% Flex Outperform 3.71% $563M 4.44% Celestica Outperform 19.91% $273.90M 4.99%

Key Takeaway:

TE Connectivity ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering TE Connectivity: A Closer Look

TE Connectivity is the largest electrical connector supplier in the world, supplying interconnect and sensor solutions to the transportation, industrial, and communications markets. With operations in 150 countries and over 500,000 stock-keeping units, TE has a broad portfolio that forms the electrical architecture of its end customers' cutting-edge innovations.

Key Indicators: TE Connectivity's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: TE Connectivity's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.44%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.31%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): TE Connectivity's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.06%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: TE Connectivity's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.46.

