Exploring Hilton Worldwide Holdings's Earnings Expectations

Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02.

Anticipation surrounds Hilton Worldwide Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.11 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.41% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Hilton Worldwide Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.61 1.68 1.85 1.85 EPS Actual 1.72 1.76 1.92 1.91 Price Change % -0.0% -0.0% 1.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Hilton Worldwide Holdings's Stock

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings were trading at $270.85 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

