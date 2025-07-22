July 22, 2025 10:03 AM 1 min read

Earnings Preview For Equinor

Equinor EQNR is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Equinor to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

The market awaits Equinor's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.15, leading to a 0.13% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Equinor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.81 0.62 0.78 0.85
EPS Actual 0.66 0.63 0.79 0.84
Price Change % 0.0% -2.0% 2.0% -0.0%

Performance of Equinor Shares

Shares of Equinor were trading at $25.58 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.0%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Equinor visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
