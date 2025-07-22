What to Expect from Freeport-McMoRan's Earnings

Freeport-McMoRan FCX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Freeport-McMoRan will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45.

The market awaits Freeport-McMoRan's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 0.74% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Freeport-McMoRan's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.22 0.35 0.38 EPS Actual 0.24 0.31 0.38 0.46 Price Change % -1.0% -2.0% -1.0% -2.0%

Freeport-McMoRan Share Price Analysis

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan were trading at $45.19 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Freeport-McMoRan

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Freeport-McMoRan.

A total of 9 analyst ratings have been received for Freeport-McMoRan, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $50.78, suggesting a potential 12.37% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Newmont, Southern Copper and Nucor, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Newmont, with an average 1-year price target of $71.67, suggesting a potential 58.6% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Southern Copper, with an average 1-year price target of $94.33, suggesting a potential 108.74% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Nucor, with an average 1-year price target of $150.75, suggesting a potential 233.59% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Newmont, Southern Copper and Nucor, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Freeport-McMoRan Neutral -9.38% $1.51B 2.00% Newmont Buy 24.53% $2.31B 6.18% Southern Copper Neutral 20.08% $1.58B 10.10% Nucor Outperform -3.77% $605M 0.77%

Key Takeaway:

Freeport-McMoRan ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth and lower profit compared to peers. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among the group. Overall, Freeport-McMoRan's performance lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

All You Need to Know About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan owns stakes in 10 copper mines, led by its 49% ownership of the Grasberg copper and gold operations in Indonesia, 55% of the Cerro Verde mine in Peru, and 72% of Morenci in Arizona. It sold around 1.2 million metric tons of copper (its share) in 2024, making it the one of the world's largest copper miners by volume. It also sold about 900,000 ounces of gold, mostly from Grasberg, and 70 million pounds of molybdenum. It had about 25 years of copper reserves at the end of December 2024. We expect it to sell similar amounts of copper midcycle in 2029, though we expect gold volumes to decline to about 700,000 ounces then due to falling production at Grasberg.

Financial Insights: Freeport-McMoRan

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Freeport-McMoRan's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.38%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Freeport-McMoRan's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Freeport-McMoRan's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Freeport-McMoRan's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.53, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

