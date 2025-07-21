Insights into Valmont Industries's Upcoming Earnings

Valmont Industries VMI will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Valmont Industries to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.76.

Investors in Valmont Industries are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.04, leading to a 3.1% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Valmont Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 4.36 3.62 4 4.08 EPS Actual 4.32 3.84 4.11 4.76 Price Change % 3.0% -3.0% 10.0% 11.0%

Valmont Industries Share Price Analysis

Shares of Valmont Industries were trading at $335.65 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Valmont Industries

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Valmont Industries.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Valmont Industries, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $363.5, suggesting a potential 8.3% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Construction Partners, Dycom Industries and Sterling Infrastructure, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Construction Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $100.0, suggesting a potential 70.21% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Dycom Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $260.11, suggesting a potential 22.51% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Sterling Infrastructure, with an average 1-year price target of $265.0, suggesting a potential 21.05% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Construction Partners, Dycom Industries and Sterling Infrastructure are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Valmont Industries Buy -0.87% $291.10M 5.49% Construction Partners Buy 53.91% $71.35M 0.52% Dycom Industries Buy 10.17% $247.50M 4.87% Sterling Infrastructure Buy -2.14% $94.84M 4.89%

Key Takeaway:

Valmont Industries ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know Valmont Industries Better

Valmont Industries Inc, along with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. Its reportable segments are Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company generates maximum revenue from the Infrastructure segment, which includes the manufacturing and distribution of products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, solar, lighting and transportation, and telecommunications, along with coatings services to protect metal products. The Agriculture segment provides irrigation equipment components, including aftermarket parts and tubular products, and technology solutions for precision agriculture. Geographically, it derives key revenue from the United States, followed by Australia, Brazil, and other regions.

Valmont Industries's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Valmont Industries's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.87%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Valmont Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valmont Industries's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.49% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valmont Industries's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.6%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.53.

