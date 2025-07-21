An Overview of Vicor's Earnings

Vicor VICR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Vicor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

Anticipation surrounds Vicor's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.23 in the last quarter, leading to a 23.13% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Vicor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.20 0.14 0.06 EPS Actual 0.06 0.23 0.26 -0.03 Price Change % -23.0% 23.0% 14.000000000000002% 0.0%

Performance of Vicor Shares

Shares of Vicor were trading at $47.51 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

