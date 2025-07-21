July 21, 2025 1:02 PM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For Community Financial

Community Financial CBU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Community Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02.

Investors in Community Financial are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.07, leading to a 0.17% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Community Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.91 0.91 0.88 0.81
EPS Actual 0.98 1 0.88 0.95
Price Change % 0.0% -1.0% 1.0% -2.0%

Community Financial Share Price Analysis

Shares of Community Financial were trading at $58.43 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Overview
