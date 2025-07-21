July 21, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

KeyCorp's Earnings: A Preview

KeyCorp KEY is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect KeyCorp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34.

Anticipation surrounds KeyCorp's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at KeyCorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.32 0.32 0.15 0.24
EPS Actual 0.33 0.38 0.30 0.25
Price Change % 1.0% -2.0% 1.0% 0.0%

KeyCorp Share Price Analysis

Shares of KeyCorp were trading at $18.5 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Overview
