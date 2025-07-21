What to Expect from Philip Morris Intl's Earnings

Philip Morris Intl PM is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.
Analysts are estimating that Philip Morris Intl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85.
Anticipation surrounds Philip Morris Intl's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.
New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.
Historical Earnings Performance
In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 1.17% increase in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at Philip Morris Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.61
|1.50
|1.82
|1.57
|EPS Actual
|1.69
|1.55
|1.91
|1.59
|Price Change %
|1.0%
|-1.0%
|0.0%
|2.0%
Philip Morris Intl Share Price Analysis
Shares of Philip Morris Intl were trading at $178.73 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 63.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for Philip Morris Intl visit their earnings calendar on our site.
