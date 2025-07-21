July 21, 2025 10:02 AM 1 min read

A Look at Chubb's Upcoming Earnings Report

Chubb CB is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Chubb will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.92.

Investors in Chubb are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.45, which was followed by a 2.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chubb's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 3.23 5.44 4.98 5.15
EPS Actual 3.68 6.02 5.72 5.38
Price Change % -2.0% 1.0% -1.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb were trading at $274.13 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Chubb visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
