What to Expect from RBB Bancorp's Earnings

RBB Bancorp RBB is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that RBB Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

The announcement from RBB Bancorp is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.25, leading to a 1.85% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at RBB Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.36 0.38 0.34 EPS Actual 0.13 0.25 0.39 0.39 Price Change % 2.0% 0.0% -2.0% -0.0%

Market Performance of RBB Bancorp's Stock

Shares of RBB Bancorp were trading at $18.36 as of July 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

