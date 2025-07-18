Earnings Preview For SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial SMBK will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate SmartFinancial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65.

The market awaits SmartFinancial's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 6.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SmartFinancial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.50 0.47 0.39 EPS Actual 0.67 0.57 0.54 0.46 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 8.0% 3.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of SmartFinancial's Stock

Shares of SmartFinancial were trading at $36.05 as of July 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.