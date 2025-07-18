Examining the Future: Zions Bancorp's Earnings Outlook

Zions Bancorp ZION is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Zions Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31.

The market awaits Zions Bancorp's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.05, leading to a 1.12% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Zions Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.18 1.26 1.17 1.10 EPS Actual 1.13 1.34 1.37 1.28 Price Change % -1.0% -2.0% 6.0% 6.0%

Performance of Zions Bancorp Shares

Shares of Zions Bancorp were trading at $56.41 as of July 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

