Earnings Outlook For Wintrust Finl

Wintrust Finl WTFC will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Wintrust Finl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60.

The market awaits Wintrust Finl's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.20 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.16% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Wintrust Finl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.49 2.47 2.51 2.42 EPS Actual 2.69 2.63 2.47 2.32 Price Change % 5.0% -3.0% 2.0% -5.0%

Market Performance of Wintrust Finl's Stock

Shares of Wintrust Finl were trading at $133.3 as of July 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

