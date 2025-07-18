An Overview of Cleveland-Cliffs's Earnings

Cleveland-Cliffs CLF is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.
Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.64.
The announcement from Cleveland-Cliffs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.14, leading to a 15.78% drop in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at Cleveland-Cliffs's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.78
|-0.61
|-0.27
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.92
|-0.68
|-0.33
|0.11
|Price Change %
|-16.0%
|-3.0%
|-11.0%
|4.0%
Stock Performance
Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs were trading at $9.39 as of July 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for Cleveland-Cliffs visit their earnings calendar on our site.
