An Overview of Cleveland-Cliffs's Earnings

Cleveland-Cliffs CLF is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.64.

The announcement from Cleveland-Cliffs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.14, leading to a 15.78% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Cleveland-Cliffs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.78 -0.61 -0.27 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.92 -0.68 -0.33 0.11 Price Change % -16.0% -3.0% -11.0% 4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs were trading at $9.39 as of July 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Cleveland-Cliffs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.