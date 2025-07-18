Preview: NXP Semiconductors's Earnings

NXP Semiconductors NXPI is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that NXP Semiconductors will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.51.

NXP Semiconductors bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.94% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at NXP Semiconductors's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.58 3.13 3.43 3.21 EPS Actual 2.64 3.18 3.45 3.20 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -1.0% -5.0% -8.0%

Performance of NXP Semiconductors Shares

Shares of NXP Semiconductors were trading at $224.5 as of July 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.