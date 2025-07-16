Earnings Preview: Travelers Companies

July 16, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Travelers Companies TRV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Travelers Companies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.42.

Anticipation surrounds Travelers Companies's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $1.11, leading to a 1.34% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Travelers Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.80 6.61 3.64 1.98
EPS Actual 1.91 9.15 5.24 2.51
Price Change % 1.0% -2.0% 0.0% -8.0%

Performance of Travelers Companies Shares

Shares of Travelers Companies were trading at $250.62 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
