Citizens Financial Group's Earnings Outlook

Citizens Financial Group CFG is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Citizens Financial Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88.

Anticipation surrounds Citizens Financial Group's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Citizens Financial Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.83 0.79 0.78 EPS Actual 0.77 0.85 0.79 0.82 Price Change % -0.0% 2.0% -1.0% -0.0%

Citizens Financial Group Share Price Analysis

Shares of Citizens Financial Group were trading at $46.69 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

