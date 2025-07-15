July 15, 2025 12:00 PM 1 min read

Insights into South Plains Financial's Upcoming Earnings

South Plains Financial SPFI is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-16. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect South Plains Financial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77.

Anticipation surrounds South Plains Financial's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 1.44% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at South Plains Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.67 0.68 0.66 0.58
EPS Actual 0.72 0.96 0.66 0.66
Price Change % 1.0% 5.0% -1.0% 1.0%

Performance of South Plains Financial Shares

Shares of South Plains Financial were trading at $37.64 as of July 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
