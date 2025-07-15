A Look Ahead: Synovus Finl's Earnings Forecast

Synovus Finl SNV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Synovus Finl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25.

The market awaits Synovus Finl's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 1.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Synovus Finl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.12 1.15 1.08 0.86 EPS Actual 1.30 1.25 1.23 1.16 Price Change % 2.0% -3.0% 5.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Synovus Finl's Stock

Shares of Synovus Finl were trading at $54.69 as of July 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

