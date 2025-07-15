July 15, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

A Peek at Alcoa's Future Earnings

Alcoa AA is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-16. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Alcoa will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43.

Anticipation surrounds Alcoa's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.78, leading to a 6.98% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Alcoa's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 1.37 1.01 0.28 0.08
EPS Actual 2.15 1.04 0.57 0.16
Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -4.0% -4.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of Alcoa's Stock

Shares of Alcoa were trading at $29.79 as of July 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Overview
