A Look Ahead: M&T Bank's Earnings Forecast

M&T Bank MTB is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-16. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.
Analysts expect M&T Bank to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.01.
The announcement from M&T Bank is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Earnings Track Record
Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.69% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at M&T Bank's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|3.40
|3.74
|3.64
|3.50
|EPS Actual
|3.38
|3.92
|4.08
|3.79
|Price Change %
|1.0%
|0.0%
|-1.0%
|-1.0%
Tracking M&T Bank's Stock Performance
Shares of M&T Bank were trading at $203.05 as of July 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
