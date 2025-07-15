A Look Ahead: M&T Bank's Earnings Forecast

M&T Bank MTB is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-16. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect M&T Bank to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.01.

The announcement from M&T Bank is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at M&T Bank's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 3.40 3.74 3.64 3.50 EPS Actual 3.38 3.92 4.08 3.79 Price Change % 1.0% 0.0% -1.0% -1.0%

Tracking M&T Bank's Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank were trading at $203.05 as of July 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.