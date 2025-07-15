Insights into Prologis's Upcoming Earnings

Prologis PLD will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-16. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Prologis to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99.

The market awaits Prologis's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.8% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Prologis's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.38 1.38 1.33 EPS Actual 1.42 1.50 1.43 1.34 Price Change % 2.0% -2.0% -3.0% -0.0%

Performance of Prologis Shares

Shares of Prologis were trading at $109.35 as of July 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Prologis

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Prologis.

With 7 analyst ratings, Prologis has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $115.12, indicating a potential 5.28% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lineage, EastGroup Properties and Rexford Industrial Realty, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lineage, with an average 1-year price target of $56.91, suggesting a potential 47.96% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for EastGroup Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $185.57, suggesting a potential 69.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Rexford Industrial Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $37.5, suggesting a potential 65.71% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Lineage, EastGroup Properties and Rexford Industrial Realty, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Prologis Outperform 9.36% $1.59B 1.10% Lineage Neutral -2.71% $416M 0.02% EastGroup Properties Neutral 13.11% $127.69M 1.79% Rexford Industrial Realty Neutral 17.84% $197.03M 0.81%

Key Takeaway:

Prologis ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Prologis Better

Prologis was formed by the June 2011 merger of AMB Property and Prologis Trust. The company develops, acquires, and operates around 1.3 billion square feet of high-quality industrial and logistics facilities across the globe. The company also has a strategic capital business segment that has around $60 billion of third-party AUM. The company is organized into four global divisions (Americas, Europe, Asia, and other Americas) and operates as a real estate investment trust.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Prologis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Prologis displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.36%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Prologis's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 27.64% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prologis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.1%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prologis's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.62%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Prologis's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.6.

