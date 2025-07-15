Earnings Outlook For PNC Finl Servs Gr

PNC Finl Servs Gr PNC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-16. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that PNC Finl Servs Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.54.

The announcement from PNC Finl Servs Gr is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 1.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PNC Finl Servs Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 3.38 3.31 3.30 2.98 EPS Actual 3.51 3.77 3.49 3.30 Price Change % -1.0% 1.0% -0.0% 2.0%

PNC Finl Servs Gr Share Price Analysis

Shares of PNC Finl Servs Gr were trading at $195.69 as of July 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

