Earnings Preview For Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley MS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Morgan Stanley will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98.

Anticipation surrounds Morgan Stanley's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.40, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Morgan Stanley's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.2 1.69 1.58 1.65 EPS Actual 2.6 2.22 1.88 1.82 Price Change % 1.0% 2.0% -0.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Morgan Stanley's Stock

Shares of Morgan Stanley were trading at $143.97 as of July 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.3%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Morgan Stanley

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Morgan Stanley.

A total of 5 analyst ratings have been received for Morgan Stanley, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $138.4, suggesting a potential 3.87% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of LPL Finl Hldgs and Interactive Brokers Group, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for LPL Finl Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $437.3, suggesting a potential 203.74% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Interactive Brokers Group, with an average 1-year price target of $174.75, suggesting a potential 21.38% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for LPL Finl Hldgs and Interactive Brokers Group, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Robinhood Markets Buy 50.00% $793M 4.22% LPL Finl Hldgs Outperform 29.56% $966.40M 10.52% Interactive Brokers Group Buy 5.10% $2.04B 4.85%

Key Takeaway:

Morgan Stanley ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments with approximately 45% of net revenue from its institutional securities business, 45% from wealth management, and 10% from investment management. About 24% of its total revenue is from outside the Americas. The company had over $6 trillion of client assets as well as around 70,000 employees at the end of 2024.

Morgan Stanley: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Morgan Stanley's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.19%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 25.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Morgan Stanley's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Morgan Stanley's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.33%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, Morgan Stanley faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

