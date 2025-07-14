July 14, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For Pinnacle Finl Partners

Pinnacle Finl Partners PNFP is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-15. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Pinnacle Finl Partners to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90.

Anticipation surrounds Pinnacle Finl Partners's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 2.34% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Pinnacle Finl Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 1.8 1.78 1.77 1.61
EPS Actual 1.9 1.90 1.86 1.63
Price Change % 2.0% 2.0% 5.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Pinnacle Finl Partners's Stock

Shares of Pinnacle Finl Partners were trading at $118.2 as of July 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Pinnacle Finl Partners visit their earnings calendar on our site.

PNFPPinnacle Financial Partners Inc
$119.781.34%

Overview
