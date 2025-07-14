Insights into BlackRock's Upcoming Earnings

BlackRock BLK will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-15. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate BlackRock to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $10.67.

Investors in BlackRock are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BlackRock's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 11.14 11.21 10.38 9.95 EPS Actual 11.30 11.93 11.46 10.36 Price Change % 2.0% -2.0% 4.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of BlackRock's Stock

Shares of BlackRock were trading at $1101.64 as of July 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.54%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on BlackRock

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on BlackRock.

The consensus rating for BlackRock is Outperform, based on 9 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $1121.33, there's a potential 1.79% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of KKR, Brookfield and Ares Management, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for KKR, with an average 1-year price target of $142.92, suggesting a potential 87.03% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Brookfield, with an average 1-year price target of $73.0, suggesting a potential 93.37% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ares Management, with an average 1-year price target of $190.71, suggesting a potential 82.69% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for KKR, Brookfield and Ares Management, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BlackRock Outperform 11.59% $2.53B 3.16% KKR Outperform -68.18% $-84.67M -0.82% Brookfield Outperform -21.67% $6.95B 0.08% Ares Management Outperform 53.92% $431.68M 0.86%

Key Takeaway:

BlackRock ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

About BlackRock

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $11.584 trillion in assets under management at the end of March 2025. Its product mix is diverse, with 53% of managed assets in equity strategies, 26% in fixed income, 9% in multi-asset classes, 8% in money market funds, and 4% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

A Deep Dive into BlackRock's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: BlackRock's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.59%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: BlackRock's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 28.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BlackRock's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.16%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BlackRock's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: BlackRock's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for BlackRock visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.