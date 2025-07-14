Uncovering Potential: Wells Fargo's Earnings Preview

Wells Fargo WFC will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-15. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Wells Fargo to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41.

The announcement from Wells Fargo is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Wells Fargo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.24 1.35 1.28 1.29 EPS Actual 1.27 1.42 1.52 1.33 Price Change % -1.0% 0.0% 6.0% -6.0%

Market Performance of Wells Fargo's Stock

Shares of Wells Fargo were trading at $82.55 as of July 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

