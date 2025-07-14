July 14, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Earnings Preview For JPMorgan Chase

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

JPMorgan Chase JPM is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-15. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that JPMorgan Chase will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.49.

Anticipation surrounds JPMorgan Chase's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.46 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at JPMorgan Chase's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 4.61 4.11 4.01 4.19
EPS Actual 5.07 4.81 4.37 4.40
Price Change % 4.0% 1.0% 4.0% -1.0%

Tracking JPMorgan Chase's Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase were trading at $286.86 as of July 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for JPMorgan Chase visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

JPM Logo
JPMJPMorgan Chase & Co
$287.530.23%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.90
Growth
83.13
Quality
50.61
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved