A Look Ahead: Simulations Plus's Earnings Forecast

Simulations Plus SLP is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Simulations Plus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

The market awaits Simulations Plus's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 7.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Simulations Plus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.17 0.03 0.15 EPS Actual 0.31 0.17 0.06 0.19 Price Change % 8.0% -7.000000000000001% -9.0% -15.0%

Simulations Plus Share Price Analysis

Shares of Simulations Plus were trading at $17.57 as of July 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 58.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Simulations Plus

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Simulations Plus.

The consensus rating for Simulations Plus is Buy, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $33.67 implies a potential 91.63% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Health Catalyst, Definitive Healthcare and OptimizeRx, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Health Catalyst, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 65.85% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Definitive Healthcare, with an average 1-year price target of $3.4, suggesting a potential 80.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for OptimizeRx, with an average 1-year price target of $14.17, suggesting a potential 19.35% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Health Catalyst, Definitive Healthcare and OptimizeRx are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Simulations Plus Buy 22.55% $13.13M 1.64% Health Catalyst Buy 6.28% $36.23M -6.40% Definitive Healthcare Neutral -6.76% $43.76M -27.95% OptimizeRx Buy 11.37% $13.34M -1.89%

Key Takeaway:

Simulations Plus ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus Inc is engaged in the software industry. It includes two segments. It develops and produces software for use in pharmaceutical research and education, and provides consulting and contract research services to the pharmaceutical industry. The company's operating segments include Software and services. The company offers software products for pharmaceutical research such as ADMET (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity). It generates maximum revenue from the software segment. Maximum revenue is earned from USA following EMEA and Asia Pacific.

Key Indicators: Simulations Plus's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Simulations Plus displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.55%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Simulations Plus's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.7% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Simulations Plus's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.54%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Simulations Plus's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Simulations Plus visit their earnings calendar on our site.

