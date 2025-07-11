Earnings Outlook For FB Financial

FB Financial FBK is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that FB Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88.

The market awaits FB Financial's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 1.97% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at FB Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.83 0.79 0.76 EPS Actual 0.85 0.85 0.86 0.84 Price Change % -2.0% -1.0% 6.0% 8.0%

Tracking FB Financial's Stock Performance

Shares of FB Financial were trading at $47.39 as of July 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

