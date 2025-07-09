A Peek at Simply Good Foods's Future Earnings

Simply Good Foods SMPL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Simply Good Foods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.

Simply Good Foods bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 0.11% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Simply Good Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.46 0.5 0.48 EPS Actual 0.46 0.49 0.5 0.50 Price Change % 0.0% -3.0% 0.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Simply Good Foods's Stock

Shares of Simply Good Foods were trading at $31.87 as of July 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Simply Good Foods

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods has received a total of 8 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $39.75, the consensus suggests a potential 24.73% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Freshpet, J&J Snack Foods and Cal-Maine Foods, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Freshpet, with an average 1-year price target of $98.25, suggesting a potential 208.28% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for J&J Snack Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $150.0, suggesting a potential 370.66% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cal-Maine Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $98.5, suggesting a potential 209.07% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Freshpet, J&J Snack Foods and Cal-Maine Foods, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Simply Good Foods Neutral 15.20% $130.14M 2.04% Freshpet Buy 17.60% $103.79M -1.21% J&J Snack Foods Buy -1.01% $95.70M 0.51% Cal-Maine Foods Neutral 101.64% $716.12M 22.97%

Key Takeaway:

Simply Good Foods is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. In terms of Gross Profit, it is at the top among its peers. For Return on Equity, Simply Good Foods is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company. It provides low-carbohydrate, high protein bars, shakes, and other products such as confections, chips, and cookies under the Atkins and Quest brands. The company distributes its products in retail channels, predominantly in North America, including grocery, club, and mass merchandise, as well as through e-commerce, convenience, and other channels. It derives maximum revenue from North America.

Simply Good Foods's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Simply Good Foods displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Simply Good Foods's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.22%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Simply Good Foods's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.04%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Simply Good Foods's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.51%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Simply Good Foods's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

