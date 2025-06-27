Insights Ahead: IGC Pharma's Quarterly Earnings

IGC Pharma IGC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-06-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that IGC Pharma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

IGC Pharma bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at IGC Pharma's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.03 -0.04 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.02 -0.03 -0.04 Price Change % -4.0% -4.0% 5.0% -8.0%

IGC Pharma Share Price Analysis

Shares of IGC Pharma were trading at $0.31 as of June 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

