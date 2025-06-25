Preview: Aethlon Medical's Earnings

Aethlon Medical AEMD will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-06-26. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Aethlon Medical to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.21.

The announcement from Aethlon Medical is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 5.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Market Performance of Aethlon Medical's Stock

Shares of Aethlon Medical were trading at $1.62 as of June 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 65.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

