A Glimpse of American Outdoor Brands's Earnings Potential

American Outdoor Brands AOUT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-06-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that American Outdoor Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

Anticipation surrounds American Outdoor Brands's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.12, leading to a 7.42% drop in the share price the following trading session.

American Outdoor Brands Share Price Analysis

Shares of American Outdoor Brands were trading at $11.07 as of June 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.