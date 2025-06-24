June 24, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

Culp Earnings Preview

Culp CULP is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-06-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Culp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

Culp bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 12.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Stock Performance

Shares of Culp were trading at $3.78 as of June 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Overview
