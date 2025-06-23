AeroVironment Earnings Preview

AeroVironment AVAV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-06-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that AeroVironment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41.

Anticipation surrounds AeroVironment's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.36, leading to a 4.38% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at AeroVironment's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.68 0.65 0.21 EPS Actual 0.30 0.47 0.89 0.43 Price Change % -4.0% -16.0% -5.0% -8.0%

AeroVironment Share Price Analysis

Shares of AeroVironment were trading at $189.65 as of June 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on AeroVironment

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on AeroVironment.

With 2 analyst ratings, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $200.0, indicating a potential 5.46% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Huntington Ingalls Indus, CAE and StandardAero, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Huntington Ingalls Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $244.67, suggesting a potential 29.01% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CAE, with an average 1-year price target of $32.5, suggesting a potential 82.86% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for StandardAero, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 84.18% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Huntington Ingalls Indus, CAE and StandardAero, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AeroVironment Outperform -10.15% $63.20M -0.20% Huntington Ingalls Indus Buy -2.53% $394M 3.16% CAE Neutral 4.25% $339.60M 2.84% StandardAero Neutral 16.17% $217.73M 2.62%

Key Takeaway:

AeroVironment ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers, with a negative growth rate. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. However, it has the highest Return on Equity, indicating strong performance in this aspect compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About AeroVironment

AeroVironment Inc operates under a single business segment in which it supplies unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems, high-altitude pseudo-satellites, and other related services to government agencies within the United States Department of Defense as well as the United States allied international governments. The systems can help with security, surveillance, or sensing, and provide eyes in the sky without needing an actual person, or driver in the sky.

AeroVironment: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining AeroVironment's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.15% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AeroVironment's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.05%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AeroVironment's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AeroVironment's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: AeroVironment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for AeroVironment visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.